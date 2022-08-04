Politician Cries Out Over Attempt On Her Life. Her 2 Security Assistants Killed (Pix)

Former PDP AMAC/Bwari Fed Rep aspirant, Omolara decries attempt on her life

* Says, “they killed two of my members, now they are after me.”

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in the AMAC/Bwari federal constituency of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Hon. Odetunde Iyabode Omolara has lamented of an attempt by unknown gunmen to assassinate her.

Hon Odetunde, a PDP women leader and the founder of the Northern Women Peace Forum who contested to represent AMAC/Bwari federal constituency during the 2023 primary election held in Abuja, alleged that an intention to eliminate her was planned during that primary election.

Speaking to journalists from an undisclosed destination, about her ordeal with the gun throttling hoodlums, Omolara revealed that the shooting that took place at the election ground during the primaries in Abuja was targeted at her, adding that she has not point at any individual yet as a mastermind.

She said, “Although I lost the PDP ticket to the incumbent member representing AMAC/Bwari federal constituency, Micah Jiba, yet, I am still a strong PDP member and a women leader for that matter.”

According to her, “I escaped with the aid of my security assistants as the shooting raged on. But a recent raid in my home in Abuja by the unknown hoodlums numbering about five, killed two of my security assistants, Abdulkadir Iliya and Simon Oti, and destroyed my properties worth millions. During the raid, they allegedly requested to know my whereabout before killing the two men,” she added.

She called on authorities to protect her children and loved ones, expressing fear that they might be the next target, while calling on the FCT Police Command to take action and fish out the gun throttling hoodlums, as an official request has been lodged at the command.

Meanwhile, Hon Odetunde, a voice in the clamour for inclusion of women in governance has been unrelenting to see that come through. She had noted that there is a sharp division in the number of women representation compared to men in Nigerian political offices, saying that volatility, induced by religion has also remained a cause for worry especially in Nigeria’s political environment.

She has also challenged the exclusion of Christians in key political positions in the country while urging for equity and fair play in political appointments.

Through her humanitarian foundation, ‘Northern Women Peace Forum,’ she has reached out to a great number of less privileged people, awarded scholarships and brought succour to the indigents in the society.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/killing-of-my-aides-political-says-pdp-former-house-of-reps-aspirant-insists/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related