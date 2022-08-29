Poly Students Taunt University Students With Diss Song As ASUU Strike Lingers (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0ZmmbWSjlc

Polytechnic Students Taunt University Students With A Diss Song As ASUU Strike Lingers (Video)

Polytechnic students taunt University students with a diss song as ASUU strike lingers, IGBERETV reports.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: