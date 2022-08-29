Popular Calabar Pastor, Bishop Josef Bassey Marries Second Wife (Pics)

The founder and presiding bishop of God’s Heritage Global Mission church, Calabar, Cross River State, Bishop Josef Bassey has married a second wife.

The clergyman who married his first wife, Grace Josef Bassey in 1997, shocked many when pictures of the traditional marriage surfaced online.

His marriage to his first, Grace, is blessed with children and the couple celebrated their 19th marriage anniversary in March, 2016.

A source told GRASSROOT REPORTERS that the low-key traditional marriage took place in Calabar, Cross River State, last weekend.

It was gathered that his new wife, an Efik lady, is a member of his church.

When GRASSROOT REPORTERS’ correspondent called one of the numbers provided on its official Facebook page, a man answered the call but hung up and switched off the phone after our reporter introduced himself and asked for the church’s reaction to the report. The number has remained unreachable as of the time of this report.



Source: https://www.grassrootreportersng.com/2022/08/popular-calabar-pastor-bishop-josef-bassey-marries-second-wife.html

