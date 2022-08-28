Popular Obi Promoter Who Claims To Be A Woman On Twitter Is Actually A Man – Segalink

NEFERTITI @firstladyship Is A Man!

According to Sega Link, a popular Peter Obi promoter who claims to be a light skinned woman is actually a man hiding under the cloak of a woman to gain followership on twitter and insult people.

He tweeted:

The fate of our Nation will not be pinned on the back of falsehood, character assassination & cyberbullying.

I reiterate, the handle @firstladyship is a catfish account run by an Abuja based man pretending to be a light skinned Rivers woman. Do a forensic study. There’s more…



Source: https://twitter.com/segalink/status/1563591070797029376?s=21&t=cEd1Njac_KAAEmTD4O1PXA

They “Lady” or Guy in question is yet to respond to the allegations, but the LP presidential candidate and his followers have previously made many false claims most of which have earned them so many unprintable nicknames

