Presidency, Abubakar Sidiq Usman Call Out Atiku Over (Nigeria Startup Bill Tweet

The President can only sign the Bill AFTER it has been transmitted from the National Assembly.

It is worth noting that #NigeriaStartupBill is an Executive Bill, championed by the Presidency & @FMoCDENigeria; and, when assented to, will be one of Pres. @MBuhari’s major legacies.

https://twitter.com/NGRPresident/status/1564316832084987904?t=N3HJP6VpFIQRwPb6mzXeng&s=19

You are calling on the president to sign a bill that emanated from the presidency, even though it has not been transmitted to him. Own goal always.

https://twitter.com/MrAbuSidiq/status/1564324130702467074?t=N3HJP6VpFIQRwPb6mzXeng&s=19

