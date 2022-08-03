President Buhari Condoles Victims Of Attacks In Kaduna, Plateau, Sokoto

PRESIDENT BUHARI EXPRESS SHOCK CONDEMNS BARBARIC ATTACKS IN KADUNA, PLATEAU AND SOKOTO, CONDOLES BEREAVED FAMILIES

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the recent barbaric terrorist attacks in Sokoto, Kaduna and Plateau states.

The President, Tuesday, reviewed the situation following reports on the loss of several lives in the attacks, and assured all possible support from the federal government to the states, adding that “we have given security forces full freedom to deal with, and bring to end this madness.”

“I condemn these barbaric attacks on the country. I wish to assure the states of all possible support from the government of the federation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly,” said the President.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

August 2, 2022



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0a6gk3iXxY5B2aWu6rjNuD6R9r76EAfw3JZArKZLsQcKJBqfgor9kshTxix6Hd2Gml&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related