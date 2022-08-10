President Buhari In Close Door Meeting With Simon Lalong (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

President Muhammadu Buhari receives the Plateau State Governor Mr Simon Lalong in an audience at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. AUGUST 10TH 2022.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0C6F3cXEDzKa4ZbZt24EstmHqhwVG5CG14URVeY2q4qcuvAPTrxn2GeUKFmDRt8kQl&id=100011193364134

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: