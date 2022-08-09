President Buhari Receives Newly Elected Officers In Aso Rock (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari receives in Courtesy Visit, The Newly Elected Officers’ Committee of Nigeria Medical Association in State House on 9th Aug 2022

President Buhari receiving a presentation from Dr. Uche Rowland Ojinmah, President Nigerian Medical Association while receiving in Courtesy Visit, The Newly Elected Officers’ Committee of Nigeria Medical Association in State House on 9th Aug 2022

