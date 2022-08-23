President Buhari Receives Report From Presidential Committee (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari receives Report from the Presidential Committee on the Football 10-Year Development Masterplan in the State House Today

President Buhari with L-R: Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare, Committee Chairman Alh. Ibrahim Galadima and 1st Vice President NFF Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi as he receives Report from the Presidential Committee on the Football 10-Year Development Masterplan in the State House Today

