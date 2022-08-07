Pretty Mike Attends Event Accompanied By ‘Fake Bishops’ (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJ7EjnlKZZI

PrettyMike Atends Event Accompanied By Men And A Woman Dressed As Clerics (Video)

Nigerian socialite, PrettyMike caused a stir at an event on Saturday August 5 when he arrived at the venue accompanied by some men and a woman dressed as clerics, IGBERETV reports.

Social media users claim he is trying to mimic the alleged fake clergymen that attended the unveiling of APC Vice President candidate some weeks back.

He shared the video on his Instagram handle with the caption;

“Our fathers chose to believe and accept there lies,Most of ur fathers were the foundation of Vote selling and ballot box looting, enough of who is to blame…#2023 Let’s be the generation of Lazy Youths that will deliver this nation from Bondage #DontSellYourVote #DrPrettyMike”



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg7mx8hLeiR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related