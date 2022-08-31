Prophet Israel Genesis Accuses Iya Adura Esther Ajayi Of Betrayal

Prophet Israel Genesis has accused Prophetess Esther Ajayi of betrayal during a church service.

Prophet Israel who was a protégé of Prophetess Esther Ajayi said she abandoned him and his family during his prison travails. This was despite the fact that she was his mentor whom he served for several years in the celestial Church of Christ.

He also said she removed all connections with him on her platforms including pictures of him ministering with her.

Prophet Israel Genesis had gone to jail over accusations of fraud in a deal gone wrong some years ago. He returned after his jail term to a very supportive church membership, and the first service they held after his return was very emotional.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RwJjBA5OyVM

