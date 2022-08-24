Putin Chief Killed By Car Bomb Days After War Guru’s Daughter Was Assassinated (Pics)

A Top pro-Putin official in occupied Ukraine has been killed in a car bomb just days after the daughter of the tyrant’s war guru was assassinated.

Dugin narrowly dodged a car bomb blast that killed his daughter after reportedly switching cars at the last minute.

The blast which killed Ivan Sushko, 40 was captured on CCTV and it comes after Alexander Dugin’s daughter died in a car bomb on the outskirts of Moscow.

Sushko – who was married with a daughter – was an official in occupied Zaporizhzhia region and was killed when an explosion ripped apart his car today.

He was reportedly taking his adopted daughter to kindergarten when he was targeted but she is unharmed.

Sushko was head of the Mykhailivka “military-civilian administration” in the region which is home to Europe’s largest nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhia.

“An explosive device had been placed under his car seat,” said senior Russian official in the occupied region, Vladimir Rogov.

Putin loyalist Rogov said the attack was carried out by “saboteurs” in the region, and vowed to track them down.

He claimed that Ukraine was attacking Russian-backed officials who “help improve the lives of ordinary people”.

The dead man’s wife Tatyana accused “Ukrainian Nazis” of carrying out the car bombing.

Sushko was appointed by the occupying forces in May and was known to have had pro-Russian sympathies before the Ukraine war.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been in the hands of Putin’s forces since the early stages of the Ukraine war, with the world staring down the barrel of another radiation nightmare.

Putin’s troops have told workers at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant to “take holiday” – sparking fears of a nuke disaster.

The neo-Nazi mystic who has been described as “Putin’s brain”, reportedly suffered a heart attack following the blast that wiped out his 30-year-old Darya Dugina.

