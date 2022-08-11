Rape Allegation: Nollywood Actor, Armstrong, Granted Bail. Friends Celebrate (Photos)

Nollywood actor Moses Armstrong has been granted bail.

Friends of the actor took to their Facebook page on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, where they celebrated his release.

Photos of the actor outside the courtroom were also shared on social media by his friends and fans.

Armstrong was arrested by men of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command in June for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

Reacting to the news at the time of his arrest, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, described the case as “a very serious one.”

“To get involved with a child as young as 16yrs is not something I and the association I do not represent, would not stand for. This is a very sad development involving a member of ours, but I wouldn’t want to comment any further on this case,” he said.

Rollas revealed that the case is being handled by the first lady of Akwa Ibom State, Martha Udom Emmanuel through her Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative.

He also distanced the Guild from the horrendous act.

Amstrong is currently the Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.pulse.ng/entertainment/celebrities/moses-armstrong-granted-bail-following-rape-of-minor/hlq1mp2.amp

