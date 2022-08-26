Rapper Vector, Ruggedman, Real Warri Pikin, Others Thrill Abuja Residents (Pics)

Rapper Vector, Ruggedman, Real Warri Pikin, Shortcut, Others Thrill Abuja Residents At Efewarri Boy Event

Popular comedian, Efe Warri Boy has thrilled residents of Abuja the nation’s capital with his “I’m Finally Famous” show.

The show which took place at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja wielded an array of A-list entertainers.

It was hosted by Chuks De General while music was provided by Ruggedman, Rapper Vector, Xpace Girl, Atela, Others.

Comedians who performed at the show include, Real Warri Pikin, Romeo, Chuks D’General, Phronesis, Mc Bob, Whalemouth, Mc Papi, Better Pikin, Omini-aho, Koloman and others.

It was packaged by Kobo Productions X Charlvyn Ent.

It featured lots of fun and entertainment as guests went home with so much joy and satisfaction.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/08/rapper-vector-ruggedman-real-warri.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related