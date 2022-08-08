Rasheedat Ajibade Scores Hat-Trick In Atletico Madrid Friendly Match

Translated from Spanish by Microsoft.

Resounding victory in the second preparation match

August 7, 2022 – 21: 21

Ajibade three, Ludmila two and Nerea one, scorers to win the match in Cuenca.

The second pre-season match was played at the Fuensanta Stadium, where the Murcians of Alhama CF faced our girls. In the first period, Oscar’s players enjoyed possession, creating danger with balls to the hole and being very vertical after recovery. In a beautiful action between Ludmila and Lundkvist, she found Ajibade between the lines and the Nigeria international did not forgive, making it 1-0 in the 31st minute. Shortly before the break, in the 42nd minute, Irene Guerreo fell to the left wing and hung the ball to the area where Ajibade finished off to make it 2-0.

In the second half the game developed in a similar way to what happened before the break. The red-and-white came out very plugged in and that meant that Ajibade would complete a Hat Trick in the 52nd minute after a great pass from Ludmila. It would be the Brazilian player herself who, after the hour of play, would put the 4-0 after a great play by the band. Minutes later the rivals would cut distances after a penalty that would stop Vizoso but that the rejected ball would remain in the boots of Jade Boho, who pushed the ball to the bottom of the nets. In the final stretch of the game Ludmila stole the ball near the rival area and with a Vaseline he scored his second goal. The sixth and final goal would come from Nerea, who finished off a low center to put the final 6-1.

Great game of the red and white who get their second victory in two games in this preseason.



