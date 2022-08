Rasheedat Ajibade provided an assist to Ludmila Silva (the Brazilian) and scored with a beautiful header from a corner as Atletico Madrid defeated Bayern Munich 0-2 in a friendly match in Munich yesterday. She almost scored again a few minutes after her goal, but the keeper pushed the ball behind the goal.

You can see the assist at the 11:10 minute mark, the goal at the 43:34 minute mark and the missed opportunity at the 46 minute mark in this video of the match.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dyiMXJ8rZsw

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related