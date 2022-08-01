Recent Graduate Murdered In Anambra State By Unknown Gunmen (Photos)

A New Graduate Of Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra, was murdered by Unknown Gunmen in Oba Area Of The State, NaijaCover Reports.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, Nnamdi Paul Odoh was returning from an outing on Sunday, July 31, 2022, when he was killed.

He Shared a Video of himself driving a car, As Sighted By NaijaCover, while returning from his outing, Moments before his life was cut Short.

Nnamdi graduated just three months ago.

He had gone on Facebook in April to celebrate after his final exams.

Friends have taken to Facebook to mourn him.

See Photos And Reaction From Friends As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

