Report Of Kidnapper’s Den Discovered Opposite Police HQs Is Fake News – Police PRO

Fake News: No kidnappers den was discovered near the NPF Headquarters, Garki Abuja. Not at all. The news or video being shared was mere misinformation and mischievous act of the enemies of the state to continually create fears in the residents of FCT and Nigerians in general.

However let me reiterate that the police command in the FCT, on the directive of the IGP, has embarked on aggressive raid of black spots and destruction of some shanties that might be hideouts for criminals in Abuja. So no cause for alarm as we have taken necessary steps to decimate activities of hoodlums and criminal elements in the FCT and across the length and breadth of Nigeria. Thanks.



