Residents Uncover Kidnappers’ Den Opposite Police Headquarters In Abuja (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucqsyT9Uv5I

Residents Uncover Kidnappers’ Den Opposite Police Force Headquarters Abuja (Video)

Residents have uncovered kidnappers’ den opposite the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in the Central Business District, Abuja, IGBERETV reports

The hideout is located inside thick bush off the expressway

Security agents were said to have invaded the hideout and arrested one of the suspected kidnappers.

A video taken at the scene has been shared online.

In it, a man is heard recounting how he was attacked when his car broke down near the spot sometime ago.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cg4SOUvA_uZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

