Rev Esther Prays For God To Touch Prophet Israel Genesis’ Heart

Philanthropic pastor, Rev. Mother Abimbola Esther Ajayi has reacted to the outburst at her by her protégé, Pastor Israel Ogundele popularly known as Genesis by asking God to touch his heart and talk to him.

Rev. Mother Ajayi made the comment during the press conference saying;

“I don’t keep grudges. I am like Jesus. If my son should show up here right now, I will be the first person to go an hug him. If you search all my heart, what you see outwardly is what you will find. You will find no trace of bitterness or grudge in my blood. I pray that God will touch my the heart of my son and talk to him.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJN2H28S18M

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7308950/prophet-israel-genesis-accuses-iya

