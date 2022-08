Have you ever attended a wedding ceremony and the couple (mostly the bride) took a very very long time to show up in church? How did you feel about it? Do you know that, for every time a wedding ceremony starts late, the bride is mostly the reason? Do you know that, there are weddings that have been cancelled all because of lateness?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related