Rufai Oseni Apologises For BRT Lane Incident

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wH4zcQjrsrM

And I must er, have to read out a personal. . .a message I did write and I penned down.

As many of you know, in the last two days I have been in the news for the wrong reasons. This has resulted in needless distraction for my friends, family, members of the public and for all my colleagues here at Arise News Channel. I would therefore like to apologise to all parties over what transpired during the incident with the police when I was stopped for driving on a bus lane. I cannot and dare not lay claim to knowing it all.

Lessons have been learnt from this entire episode and this has been a very humbling experience for me. I’d like to use this opportunity to express my gratitude to all those who have reached out to me in the last two days for their guidance and counselling.

Thank you everyone, God bless you all and please let’s continue to strive to make our country a better place.

I apologise once again.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related