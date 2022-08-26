Ruling On Eating Turkeys And Domestic Fowls Imported From Foreign Countries?

Can we eat Turkeys and Domestic fowls?

No one can forbid you from eating Turkey (and Domestic fowls) if they are well-kept and slaughtered appropriately. If you are not the one who slaughtered it but you are sure that it was slaughtered in the name of Allaah for Allaah by a Muslim, it is permissible to eat it. Note the condition; it must be slaughtered in the name of Allaah for Allaah. It should not be slaughtered in the name of Allaah for a person. That is why we have to be watchful of the people who slaughter our animals. They (the lawful animals) must be slaughtered in the name of Allaah for Allaah. An animal can be slaughtered in the name of Allaah for an idol. Will you eat this kind of animal? No, you mustn’t eat it. An animal can be slaughtered in the name of Allaah for a Shaykh. Will you eat this kind of animal? No, you can’t. It must be slaughtered in the name of Allaah for Allaah. Allaah says, ‘Say, verily, my prayer, my rites of sacrifice, my living and my dying are for Allaah, Lord of the Worlds [Soorah al-‘An’aam (6):162].

But if your question is regarding the Turkeys and Domestic Fowls imported from foreign countries, our advice is that you do not eat them except if you are certain about those who slaughtered it. This is because the whites show no concern about the rights of the Muslims regarding this, especially in this Nigeria where the government does not make the importers know these conditions.

The Arabian Lands had conquered problems like this for long. Saudi Arabia conquered this to the extent that they have representative in factories other than their country that supervise and give conditions of the meats that can be shipped into their country. This is from the consumers right which the Muslims desire. We should seek this so that we would be sure of the conditions of whatever is imported in, otherwise we mustn’t eat it. This is because these non-Muslims kill animals in ways that are contrary to the teachings of Islaam, and their aim is to make the Muslims violate the laws of Islaam. That is why they have made many Muslim consume pigs unknowingly. They may kill animals by electrocuting them, and that is why many of their meats appear excessively reddish because they died with blood in them.

Also, many of their cows are killed by striking them with huge sticks. There is a documentary which shows how domestic fowls were killed by cutting their necks with bare mouth. You can imagine! Yet they send this to the people for eating. May Allaah save us from eating unlawful meat! That is it.

Besides, people (Muslims) who have poultry should buy turkey and breed them. You can kill them and package them for the Muslims. We would be at ease buying from you and you can distinguish your animals by writing halaal (permissible) on their packs after packaging. This will make people distinguish them from impermissible ones. I hope I have answered this question.Answered by Dr Sharafuddeen Gbadebo Raji

[Source: Question and Answer session of the clip titled, “Explanation of Ma’aarijul Qabuul at Ibadan]

Translated by Aboo Aaishah Al Odeomeey

