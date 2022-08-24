SA Health Minister Tells Foreign Patients They Are Overcrowding Hospitals

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fl9Ohy0HYyk

A video of Limpopo province’s health MEC (minister) Dr Phophi Ramathuba lashing out at a Zimbabwean patient at a government hospital has sparked an outcry in South Africa.

The MEC is heard telling the patient that migrants are to blame for her department’s stretched budget.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, a Solidarity Doctors Network board member, said the MEC was out of line.

“This patient is a victim of the drama between the two countries. Even if they cross the border illegally to get health services, it’s not their fault. She [the MEC] wasn’t supposed to embarrass her like that in front of people.

“It was unethical, unprofessional and out of line. She should have addressed that at a different level,” Coetzee said.

She added that the constitution makes it compulsory for anyone to receive emergency medical attention.

Dr Mike Ramothwala, from the Limpopo department of health, endorsed the MEC’s statements, saying: “The last statistics showed that 80% of women giving birth at Musina hospital are illegal Zimbabweans and SA women sometimes didn’t find beds to give birth on. We are trying to fix our healthcare system but we can never do it unless what our MEC is saying is addressed.”

