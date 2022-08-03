SA Pastor, Jay Israel Calls Out Proff Ex & Ruth Matthew Over Alleged Missing Child

EXPOSED: Proff Ex is a pathological liar, he is paid to blackmail Prophet Jeremiah Aomori Fufeyin with Ruth Matthews case (Watch Videos)

A South Africa pastor and media personality, Jay Israel have labelled as emotional blackmail the case of a missing child in a Nigeria church, alleging that his colleague and friend of over 15yrs, Prof Ex has been deceiving the Nigerian public for personal benefits.

Israel also noted that his colleague is being sponsored, alleging that his friend is not a pastor but internet scammer.

Viral video on the internet, the social media ‘pastor’ made serious revelations, stressing that his friend is promoting lies by exploiting the public through misleading campaign.

Challenging his friend to head to court or the Police if he has fact on a child alleged to be missing at the Christ Mercy Land Church in Warri, Israel said his friends interest is far from finding the child.

A woman, identified as Ruth Matthew had accused the founder of the church, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of kidnapping her child. Since the development started, the South African media personality had gained popularity through the matter.

But Israel in the video, while stating that he brought Ex to limelight, noted that there are more to the issue of the missing child that the public didn’t know.

According to him, the alleged missing child is only staged to gain popularity, adding that his colleague has no interest in finding any missing child but using public sympathy to extort Nigerians online.

Isreal also said an alleged arrest of his colleague, who said was under his care for over 15 years may only be staged.

Last week, the alleged mother of the missing child had provided indications that the baby may not be missing.

Speaking on the missing child, Israel said: “You will continue to connect the dots that will never connect simply because you are mixing the truth with lies. You will continue to mix the dots that will never come together simply because in your truth are lies. Come out and confess.”

Matthew had attracted sympathies and attention after alleging that her child went missing at the Christ MercyLand Church in Warri, adding that the owner of the church, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin had a hand in the matter.

While the case was investigated by the Nigerian Police and currently in court, a video made available to journalists yesterday showed Ruth Matthew confessing that she sold her baby and seeking for forgiveness.

While her children were also been interrogated and cross examined in the video, the claims about the prophet being involved in the matter were denied in the presence of her younger brother Mr Joshua Matthew.

https://fb.watch/eDXVwaU_Wy/

Earlier, a man, identified as Alfred Ayo, had appealed to the Federal Government to intervene in the case of his missing child, stating in a video posted on his Facebook page that Ruth Matthew, his wife and her lover Emmanuel Marcus connived to hide his child for the purpose of seeking undue favour.

Recall that the founder of Abuja based Human Right Radio, popularly referred to as Brekete family, Ordinary Ahmed Isa, who was at some point investigating the story slammed Ruth and her supporters over the case of the alleged missing child.

Isa, while speaking during a live programme on the radio station had said he won’t be used in pulling down anyone, stressing that the station would not be involved in cases that have iota of lies.

Reacting to the case Isa said the woman who brought up the case could not substantiate her claims and was also looking for ways to use the opportunity to move abroad.

https://fb.watch/cvFm1Uy9wv/

While some people had accused the station of being bribed into dropping the case, Isa said most of the people accusing the station were only looking for cheap publicity and would have rather continued the case if they are able to substantiate it.

The development, which came up about three years, resurfaced recently as some pastors and NGO stood up to seek justice. The development had led the church to file a suite in court over the issue, stating that there was need to put final stop to the matter.



Source: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/08/south-african-pastor-exonerates-fufeyin/

