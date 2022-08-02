Sanusi, Ganduje Meet In Abuja Airport 2 Years After Ganduje Dethroned Him

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3GpUXRCN0IA

Moment Sanusi, Ganduje Reunited In Abuja Airport Two Years After Ganduje Dethroned Him (Video)

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state and former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II meet at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, on Monday August 1 2022, IGBERETV reports.

This is the first time the Governor and former Emir would be seen together since Sanusi got dethroned by Ganduje in 2020.



