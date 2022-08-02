Sanusi, Ganduje Meet In Abuja Airport 2 Years After Ganduje Dethroned Him

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3GpUXRCN0IA

Moment Sanusi, Ganduje Reunited In Abuja Airport Two Years After Ganduje Dethroned Him (Video)

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state and former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II meet at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, on Monday August 1 2022, IGBERETV reports.

This is the first time the Governor and former Emir would be seen together since Sanusi got dethroned by Ganduje in 2020.

https://igberetvnews.com/1424884/moment-sanusi-ganduje-reunited-abuja-airport-two-years-ganduje-dethroned-video/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: