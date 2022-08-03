Sanwo-Olu Delivers 16th Housing Project In 3 Years

SANWO-OLU DELIVERS 16TH HOUSING PROJECT IN THREE YEARS, RAISES LAGOS HOUSING STOCK



•LSDPC, Private Real Estate firm complete 38-flat scheme in V.I



Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu today commissioned the Channel Point Apartments, Sinari Daranijo, VI, a joint venture partnership project between Lagos State Govt, through @lsdpcofficial and Brook Assets and Resources Limited.

.The Channel Point Apartments consists of 2 blocks of 38 Units of 2 and 3 bedroom flats on a land size of 2832sqm which normally had just 2 bungalows that housed just 2 different families.

The internal features include:

1. Built in Wardrobes

2. Store

3. Granite/Marble + Glazed Tiles

4. High Quality Fully Fitted Kitchen

5. Security Door

The estate also comes with various modern facilities such as:

1. Water Treatment Plant

2. LPG Reticulation Service

3. Fitness Gym

4. Swimming Pool

5. Roof Top Private Cinema

6. Roof Top Bar/ Sit Out

7. 2 Elevators Per Block

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1554558018662146052?t=DPh3ews18k2MJv3Ap37mIQ&s=19

