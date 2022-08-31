Saraki Directs Followers To Use “Propaganda” To Win Kwara Elections

Exposed: Saraki directs followers to spread fake news, propaganda to win Kwara elections

Former senate president Senator Bukola Saraki has been accused of planning to cause unrest in the country after directing members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State to spread massive falsehood and propaganda in the state ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial elections.

Nigerians have started criticising the former governor of Kwara State for the statement.

Saraki made the directive in a viral video shot during the official unveiling event of new members of PDP on Saturday, in Ilorin.

He lost the leadership of the state to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in 2019 after 16 years of alleged bad governance and godfatherism.

