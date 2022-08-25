Sarki Trends At Number 1 As He Declares Support For Atiku Abubakar

See previous thread here: My Brother Kidnapped On The Abuja-Kaduna Train Has Not Been Released – Sarki

Sarki, aka Waspapping, was a prominent supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari and defender of Northern Nigeria on Twitter. He often clashed with Igbos because of his support for the President and defence of Northern Nigeria.

However, in recent times, he has criticised the President because of the insecurity in Northern Nigeria.

His criticism of the President became more intense after his brother was kidnapped while travelling on the Abuja-Kaduna train. He apologised to Igbos for his previous tweets and he also appealed to Twitter users to donate to a ransom fund for his kidnapped brother. A popular supporter of Peter Obi, Afam Deluxo, appealed to Igbos to forgive Sarki and some Peter Obi supporters contributed to the ransom fund.

However, Sarki declared his support for Atiku Abubakar yesterday and this caused a sensation on Twitter. Some Peter Obi supporters accused him of betraying them. Some people accused Afam of colluding with Sarki to defraud them. Some APC and PDP supporters and Ipob members have been mocking Peter Obi supporters and claiming that Sarki tricked them. Some people say that Sarki’s support for Atiku shows that Northerners will always support their own. Others have stated that people should have the right to support anyone that they want.

Sarki says that he did not deceive anybody, that Afam never asked anyone to contribute to the fund and that his apology to Igbos still stands.

