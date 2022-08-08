SDP’s Adewole Adebayo Speaks On Buhari’s Impeachment Threat By Senators

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZ8FGyMK-gM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxkmL0GHt60

President Buhari’s impeachment threat by the National Assembly, a charade disguised as genuine Legislative effort. @Pres_Adebayo

