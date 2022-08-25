SDP’s Adewole Adedayo Makes Peter Obi Confirm His Source Of Information (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Q6GGL2xwNU

After #PeterObi’s speech at the NBA Conference, the SDP candidate challenged #PeterObi statistics and figures. When his handlers took him to safety from the throngs of lawyers wanting to have a glimpse of him, the first thing #PeterObi did was to show us where he gets his statistics from, the @NBS_Nigeria website.

See and hear Peter Obi panicking after the SDP presidential candidate Prince Adewole ADEBAYO spoke at the NBA Conference

. @PeterObi watched in awe as the SDP Presidential Candidate @Pres_Adebayo spoke at the 62nd edition of the annual NBA Conference in Lagos.

#HopeAgain2023

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related