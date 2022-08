As shared by Reno Omokri.

Questions you should NEVER ask people:

When will you marry?

When will you have children?

Why are you not doing what your mates are doing?

Do you know how Elon Musk became a billionaire? By minding his business. Mind your own business, and you too will get rich!



https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1563966512154779649?t=upkDRrqvgFen3DRd3us9tQ&s=19

Do you agree?

