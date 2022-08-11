See How A Nairaland Member Made Spicy Concoction Vegetable Noodles (Photos)

I made this with chikini money and it came out great.
Packed everything into the pot, added little water and covered to cook.
After it’s done, I broke one egg into the noodles and sprinkled vegetable oil on it. Covered to dry completely and brought it down.
Voila! it’s ready and served.
No frying, no ceremony and still tasted great
Ingredients later . I’m Rushing to Holy communion service.
Modified
For those that will request for the cost.
Noodles. 240. 3packs
Fresh pepper. 100
Green peas. 100
Egg 2. 150
600