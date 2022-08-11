See How A Nairaland Member Made Spicy Concoction Vegetable Noodles (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

I made this with chikini money and it came out great.

Packed everything into the pot, added little water and covered to cook.

After it’s done, I broke one egg into the noodles and sprinkled vegetable oil on it. Covered to dry completely and brought it down.

Voila! it’s ready and served.

No frying, no ceremony and still tasted great

Ingredients later . I’m Rushing to Holy communion service.

Modified
For those that will request for the cost.
Noodles. 240. 3packs
Fresh pepper. 100
Green peas. 100
Egg 2. 150

600

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: