See How A Woman And Her Load Were Transported On A Motorcycle (Photo, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4miDkmPGlis

A video shared online captured the moment a woman standing on the passenger’s seat of a motorcycle clinged on her load as both were transported together on the motorcycle, IGBERETV reports.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: