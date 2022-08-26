‘See How I Spend My ₦63k Monthly Salary Yet I Am Tagged A Bad Baby Daddy’

hmmmmm. Wonderful. Me I earn 63k as salary and my rent is 210k annually. Below is how I disburse it:

Kitchen stocking – 25k.

Soup for the month (we cook soup 5 times in a month) – 15k.

Baby mama – 5k.

Light bill – 2k.

Purewater – 4k.

Stew, Beans, Moi moi: 5/6k

Gas – 5k.

Fuel: As the Lord leads but I do put on Gen almost everyday as far as there’s no light.

Now if you observed you will see that I don’t have any money for myself nor my baby, make sure I run other deals to meet up my rent and cater for my son.

Yet my baby mama go out to tarnish my image outside saying that I am treating her as a house girl, saying that she’s like a slave, that she’s in an abusive relationship this and that all the young ladies around my vicinity are all keeping malice with me because of her stories, they all believed her story.

Even when I try to talk people don’t believe me. I got tired of the quarrels and nagging so I had to throw her things out and asked her to leave my house. Neighbors came in and intervened then asked me to consider my son that he’s still a baby. I succumbed and left for work only for me to come back home that evening the 22nd of July and found out that she have left with my son that I love so much and yet all her things are still in my house.

Bring my baby sef all to no avail, oya let me be seeing him at least still no way. I’ve talked to her mom and siblings and all of them are taking her side saying a man is not supposed to throw a woman’s things outside (even my family blamed me for throwing her things outside) oya I don agree sef still dey are hiding my baby that will be a year old on the 29th of this August from me.

Honestly her family wants me to settle with their daughter but to me I am no longer interested before I die of BP, so now they are using my son to blackmail me emotionally to accept their daughter back because they know that I love my son. If really I am suffering her and treating her like a slave like she always claim then I wonder why her family would want her to come back to my house to suffer.

Mind you, I don’t even beat o, I only have bad mouth to reply her if she pisses me off. Honestly I am confused and don’t know what to do because I really miss my son.

