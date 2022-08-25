See How She Makes Delicious Bitter Leaf Soup With Assorted Meat (Photos, Video)

In this cook with me video, I showed how to make bitter leaf soup that you can’t get over with.
Bitter leaf soup known as Ofe Onugbu, mainly for the indigenous people from the south eastern part of Nigeria, is one soup that is very healthy due to the vegetable used which is called bitter leaf.
It’s healthy, nutritious and very delicious, let’s cook together.
Ingredients used:
Beef
Assorted meat (Offal)
Kpomo
Bitter leaf
Ede (Cocoyam)
Ogiri Igbo
Yellow and red peppers
Crayfish
Palm oil
Stock fish
Dry catfish
Seasoning cubes
Salt to taste