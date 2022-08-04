See How To Make The Best And Tastiest Meat Pies At Home (Photos, Video)

Meat pie is a yummy delight for everyone. This video gives a step by step details on how to make yummiest meat pies in the comfort of your home.

Ingredients:

For The Dough

1/2 kilo of all purpose flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

Half teaspoon of salt

250 grams of butter

1/2 cup of water

For The Fillings

300 grams of ground beef/minced meat

1 large potato (diced)

2 medium carrots (diced)

Curry powder

Paprika powder

Thyme leaves

White pepper

Garlic powder

Salt to taste

1 seasoning cube

3 tablespoons of flour

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RumOaPacvU4

