See How To Make The Best And Tastiest Meat Pies At Home (Photos, Video)

Meat pie is a yummy delight for everyone. This video gives a step by step details on how to make yummiest meat pies in the comfort of your home.
Ingredients:
For The Dough
1/2 kilo of all purpose flour
1 teaspoon of baking powder
Half teaspoon of salt
250 grams of butter
1/2 cup of water
For The Fillings
300 grams of ground beef/minced meat
1 large potato (diced)
2 medium carrots (diced)
Curry powder
Paprika powder
Thyme leaves
White pepper
Garlic powder
Salt to taste
1 seasoning cube
3 tablespoons of flour