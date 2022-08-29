See List Of Top Dignitaries Who Welcomed Shekarau Back To PDP Today (Photos)

Today was a very important day in the journey of the PDP family and her quest to rescue Nigeria and return her to the path of greatness and development.

Dignitaries from all over the country trooped into the ancient city of Kano to receive Alh. Ibrahim Shekarau a former Governor of Kano state and a major political force in the Northwestern region of Nigeria.

The defection of Shekarau a strong man in Kano politics puts H.E Alh. Atiku Abubakar firmly in pole position to sweep the polls in the 2023 presidential elections.

The Northwest region of Nigeria has the highest numbers of collected PVCs which currently stands at over 20 million and the mood in Sokoto, Kaduna, Katsina and Kano key states in the region points to a clean sweep for Atiku Abubakar.

Here is the list of top dignitaries who welcomed Shekarau back to PDP today:

1.H. E Alh. Atiku Abubakar PDP Presidential Candidate

2. H.E Arc. Namadi Sambo Former Vice President of Nigeria

3. H.E Sen Iyorchia Ayu PDP National Chairman

4. H.E Gov Ifeanyi Okowa Vice Presidential Candidate

5. H.E Gov Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Gov of Sokoto state and Chairman PDP Govs Forum

6. H.E Gov Darius Ishaku – Gov of Taraba State

7. H.E Sule Lamido Former Gov Of Jigawa state

8. H.E Boni Haruna Former Gov Of Adamawa state

9. H.E Alh. Athahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa Former Gov Of Sokoto State

10. HE Amb. Iliya Damagum PDP Deputy National Chairman

11. HE. Sen Abdul Ningi

12. HE. Rt. Hon Abdullahi Maibasira

13. H.E Ambassador Aminu Wali

Others include BOT Chairman, NWC Members, State Chairmen of the Party among several others.



https://twitter.com/ochejoseph/status/1564330128968241154?t=Pwct2bnN-gENWvKGQB-aOA&s=19

