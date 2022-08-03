‘See The Food My Kids Had As Lunch’

Bread that’s the common man’s hope of survival the price has skyrocketed tremendously.

Jesus even emphasized the importance of bread by feeding 5 thousand multitude with bread and fishes, but today bread no be your mate.

I had to get this bread and sardine for my kids as lunch this afternoon,just 2kids between the ages of 7rs and 5yrs them still dey insist on my getting another bread for them.

That small loaf of bread is 450 naira only, apparently if I calculate the both sardines 1500 naira for 2 and bread 450 naira.

Close to 2k just for lunch, honestly it’s killing and frustrating at same time.

May God airpus.

