In this video I showed a detailed 5 minutes process on how to make sweet pop corn on the stove with your pot easy and quick at home. We are in the holiday season again, make new and exciting things to keep them entertained so they wont be bored. You and the children will love and enjoy it.

Ingredients:

Corn kernels

Vegetable oil

Sugar

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXhuTVYMLB8

