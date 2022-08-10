Sen Nwaogu Debunks Defection Move From APC

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu has debunked any the report of move to dump the party.

Nwaogu, who represented Abia Central in the Senate, in a statement by her SA, media, Victor Kelechi said the report was in its entirety false.

“While we don’t want to dignify the man behind the fake news, we need to clarify the issues on ground and set the records straight for the avoidance of doubt.

“Senator Nkechi Nwaogu has never left the APC, and she cannot leave it. She is a bonafide member of the Party and is not nursing any defection agenda and anyone that is nursing such an idea, it will remain a figment of of his own imagination.

Although, the factional Abia APC under Ikechi Emenike has decided to sideline Umunneator Ngwa by giving both the Senatorial and Gubernatorial tickets to Umuahia, Sen. Nkechi Nwaogu has not thought about defecting to any party but has condemned in totality the marginalization of Umunneator Ngwa under factional Gubernatorial Candidate Ikechi Emenike.

“No body can push Sen Nkechi Nwaogu out of APC. Anyone thinking that she will quit from our party is hallucinating”.

The statement said on the issue of 2023 Gubernatorial Election, Sen. Nwaogu will only advise Abians to vote credible and transparent candidates who will reposition Abia to become a state of the people’s desire.



[url]https://www.sunnewsonline.com/sen-nwaogu-debunks-defection-move/

[/url]

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related