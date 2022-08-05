Senators to remove Lawan if he blocks Buhari’s Impeachment

Nigerian Senators are currently scheming to Impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over the lingering Insecurity in the country, POLITICS NIGERIA has learned.

It can be recalled that some days ago, several Senators staged a walk-out from Plenary after Senate president, Ahmed Lawan blocked attempts to discuss President Buhari’s failure to solve the nation’s longstanding battle with Insecurity.

They also held a press conference where they issued an 6-week ultimatum to the President to solve the problem or face impeachment proceedings.

In a recent Interview, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East in the Red Chamber confirmed that there are moves to impeach Buhari adding that the Senate president, Ahmed Lawan will be removed should he attempt to block proceedings.

“We have been talking and giving suggestions on how we could end the insecurity challenges facing the country but the Head (Senate President) is hooked to the Villa. He has been frustrating all our moves to take drastic measures against the President.”

“We have now made up our mind to strike now that the iron is still hot instead of wasting our time, cooperating with the Ahmad Lawan leadership while the nation is being destroyed by terrorists with no plan by the government to stop them. We won’t wait until we are all killed.”

“We have now decided to pull out of the ‘rubber stamp’ arrangement so that the whole of Nigeria would know that we have not been in support of the failing economy, the huge debts accumulation, falling naira, insecurity across the country and the unprecedented forms of corruption going on in the polity.”

“Unfortunately, the man heading us now (Lawan) was leading the opposition lawmakers before and was challenging the rots in the system then. Now, he doesn’t want anyone to challenge Buhari’s government when things are falling apart every day. Any leader that opposes such a challenge in a democratic setting must also be challenged because we are elected by the people.”

“Go and interview most of the senators. There is no effective oversight of the ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government. Buhari will bring the budget and his people here will want us to pass it as he brings it. No examinations and heads of MDAs are doing what they like.”

“That is why we resolved that if we come back on September 20 and discovered that the situation is still the same, with no appreciable steps taken, we would impeach him.”, he disclosed.

https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-senators-to-remove-lawan-if-he-blocks-buharis-impeachment-details/

