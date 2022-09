https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0cym_Ox2no

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates, Chichi and Deji were captured getting intimate under the duvet last night, IGBERETV reports.

It could be recalled that weeks ago, Chichi twerked for Deji in a manner that got many people talking.

The duo have sparked dating rumors in the house after declaring that they have a crush on one another.



https://igberetvnews.com/1427381/bbnaija-chichi-deji-get-intimate-duvet-photo-video/

