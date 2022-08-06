Sex Worker Presents Her CV To Her Client, Begs Him For A Job (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2NHPvuljtqk

A yet-to-be identified man who wanted to have fun got the shock of his life when a sex worker refused to have sex with him, IGBERETV reports.

According to a source, the incident happened on Tuesday, August 2 at a hotel in Epe, Lagos. “The man had picked her up from the street for ‘short time’. He said he paid her N15K and that when it was time for the romp session to begin, the lady brought out her C.V. from her bag pleading with him to assist her in getting a job.

The man, who was extremely Hot insisted having sex with her and got disappointed when she refused. An argument ensued and the man seized her properties including her phone, which he broke into pieces ordering her to refund his money.

Initially, she refused and it led to a fight with the man getting a bite on his arm. However, the lady promised to give him his money if only he can return the phone he broke.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg6Qo0WLf-9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

