‘She Cheated With A Married Man. Now This’ (Screenshot)

Good day Folks, I am not going to bore you with all the details. Ok, I have been a member of this Forum but I really need matured advise cos I am in a dilemma right now. I met this cute babe in 2021. She is from Edo I am Igbo. I was really thinking of getting married to her but I have some serious concerns.

Firstly, sometime last year she came visiting. While she was sleeping on my laps her phone screen lit up so I was tempted to look and I saw message delivered to Mariam. So something whispered to me to check the content of the message. When I checked, I discovered that the message was deleted after it was sent.

So being a Guyman, that discovery spurred my curiosity. What I did was to copy the number and checked on Truecaller, lo and behold a Man’s name appeared. So I checked his name on face book and checked on WhatsApp too and I saw it was a married Man with five kids.

So I waited till morning and confronted her. Initially, she denied it was a man but when I confronted her with my evidence she confessed it was a married man. I enquired further and she told me they have had s*x like 4 times while we were dating ooo. I butted her out of my house and blocked her completely.

But this babe will be using other pple’s phones to call and be sending msgs telling me she is sorry. So at a point I forgave her and we continued, but, I was not ready to start trusting her again. So last week, I was trying to see if she has truly turned a new leaf before making a major move by going to see her parents. I was shocked what I saw in her WhatsApp.

There was this random dude asking her out. From their chats she told the guy that she has a boyfriend so she can’t have anything to do with him. But, she sent him a video of her touching her Vagi*a. Telling him she wets and squirts very well. When the guy demanded they see so he can feel her she told him no that her Vagin* is only for her boyfriend. Also I saw so many guys asking her out but she kept telling them she is in a serious relationship and she can’t date them.

So I am really confused. She is 22 and I am 33. It pains me so much cos this girl is so loving and caring and also a good cook. She treats me well and has never disrespected me. I am really hurting inside cos I feel this is not the kind of woman I wanna marry like how do u expose the most intimate part of ur body to someone else. Is it lack of maturity or she is jst loose and I didn’t know. I have refused picking her calls but she keeps on begging and sending msgs seriously. I am tired.

Please I need matured advise cos I am no longer getting young and I wanna settle down ASAP.

