She Has Good Character But With Curved Back

Good day my people. I want to marry a girl. She respects me so much. She is very intelligent and hardworking. She is productive. She has many talents.

In fact, during rainy season, she will leave city for her village and go to farm that is where she spens her annual leave. She cooks well, she can plait hair all styles and she can plait her hair herself of all styles. She is God fearing, always from work, church, domestic chores and other things at home that earns her money.

She is beautiful but has a curved back. My challenge is curved back, how can I overcome this challenge. Matured advice please.

