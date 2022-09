I am tired of recurring headache and hair troubles, so I want to lock my hair. I have read a lot online and I know it isn’t entirely the cheaper alternative, but at least there would be less touching of my hair.

Are there people that have done it here?

I need personal experiences.



I am scared I would get tired of one look.

I have seen my friend wear wigs on her locks and I don’t like the look.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related