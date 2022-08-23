Shehu Sanni Says Zamfara Should Treat Bello Turji’s Repentance With Caution

The reported repentance of the Bandit leader Bello Turji should be treated with utmost caution.He is an atrociously dangerous man.

https://twitter.com/ShehuSani/status/1561748633950851074?t=omQG7ZYiuro4s6PxniRsWA&s=08

Banditry kingpin in Zamfara, Bello Turji, has repented and embraced peace overtures by the state govt. Zamfara’s deputy governor, Hassan Nasiha made the declaration in Gusau on Sunday. He said Mr Bello’s repentance had resulted in peace in Birnin Magaji, Shinkafi and Zurmi local government areas of Zamfara.

The deputy governor spoke at the opening of a conference on security organised by the Students Union of Medina University, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He said he had met with bandits in the 14 local government areas of the state.

“In the last three months, there has not been any bandits attack at Magami district as a result of the peace initiative with bandits,’’ Mr Nasiha said.

“Everyone knows the notorious bandits’ kingpin, Bello Turji who has operated on that axis. The state government through the peace committee entered into a peace deal with the bandits’ leader and he agreed to stop the criminality and to embrace peace.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/549905-banditry-kingpin-in-zamfara-bello-turji-embraces-peace-deputy-governor.html

