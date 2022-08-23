Shekarau Dumps NNPP, May Return To APC Soon

Former Kano Governor Senator Ibrahim Shekarau on Monday officially dumped the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Shekarau is the senatorial candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 general election but he moved out of the party because his followers were denied forms to also pursue their political ambitions.

“I am done with NNPP,” he told a crowd of supporters at the Kano Foundation office along BUK road on Monday.

Though Shekarau did not mention the party he intends to move to, some All Progressives Congress (APC) members on Monday jubilated Shekarau, who represents Kano Central in the Senate on the ruling party’s ticket, is set to rejoin the party.

“Shekarau is scheduled to meet with the APC presidential candidate, Senator Ahmad Bola Tunubu, who wants him to return to APC, where he jumped ship to NNPP because he was denied second term ticket,” our source said.

