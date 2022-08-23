Shettima’s NBA Conference Attire: New Fashion Style Or Miss?

Africa Rapper No 1: Kashim Shetima Dazzles In New Fashion Trend Following NBA Conference (Photos)

African rapper number one yi o

MI microphone magician o

Everybody puta nu ka-anyi tewu ya tewu ya

E woo M -IIIII ga-egbu mmadu o

That song’s lyrics were written by the legendary M.I. Abaga during the golden age of music. The APC vice presidential candidate Kashim Shetima’s appearance at the NBA conference earlier today is currently trending online.

The City Boy Vice was unmistakably hot when he handled the microphone. His presentation was stunning, and it was clear that he was adjudged to be the conference’s best speaker. The “Microphone Magician,” Kashim, was amazing in both his delivery and his dress code.

The APC VP candidate was dressed up in a nice suit, complete with sneakers or canvas, as the case may be. It appears that the former Borno State governor has hired Wike’s PEPPER DEM BAND as advisers; otherwise, one might wonder why he was both best in his speech and took the world by storm with his unique tie and sneakers outfit.

He practically gave his competitors no room to shine, and above all, the internet did some quick research and discovered that major celebrities and fashionistas all over the world have rocked suits like this, including such greats as Will Smith and co.

Check out Kashim’s outfit alongside Will Smith and others and let us know who you think styled it the best.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/africa-rapper-no-1-kashim-shetima-dazzles-in-new-fashion-trend-following-nba-conference-photos/

-Bush Radio Academy.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related